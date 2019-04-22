SFSD to Hear Proposal to Extend School Year Due to Snow Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A number of snow days this year is prompting the Sioux Falls School District to tack on a few days at the end of the school year.

At the school board meeting this evening, board members will hear a proposal to extend this school year by four days. That would change the last day of school for students in the Sioux Falls School District from Tuesday, May 21st to Friday, May 24th.

District officials say school was canceled four times this year due to inclement weather.