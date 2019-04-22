Sioux Falls Police Investigating Drug-related Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are investigating after a Sioux Falls man was shot in the leg over the weekend.

On Sunday, police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of South Townsley Avenue and 85th Street. While officers were on scene, police received a report of a 21-year-old being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old victim and his 18-year-old friend originally gave police conflicting stories. Police eventually concluded that the victim and his friend met with two other people in a vehicle near South Townsley Avenue. A person in the backseat of the vehicle pulled out a handgun and struggled with the victim before the handgun went off and struck the victim.

Police say the victim was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, police determined the shooting to be drug-related.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.