Stampede Show Will to Win in Overtime

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede are back home for the next 2 games in the Best of 5 series against Waterloo. And they are in great shape after taking the first of 2 games on the road in overtime. It was their second straight OT win after clinching the Sioux City series in that 4 overtime game. And it really shows what this team is made of when it comes to winning the crucial cloose games in the playoffs.

Blake Bride, Stampede Captain:”Seeing we could drive through adversity here. Overtimes are hard. One goal, any bounce and to be able to stay strong and trust the other players and have trust in our goalie and out goalie trusting us it really brought us all together…”

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach:”The team is very composed and doesn’t get too worked up in the important moments and we found a way to get things done. It’s got a nice will to it, the team. And every team has difference characteristics or personalities but this team’s will to win is pretty strong…”

The Herd will host the Blackhawks for games 3 & 4 Tuesday and Wednesday night at the Premier Center with a chance to advance if they can win both games. Waterloo did rally to tie the series Saturday night with a convincing 6-0 victory.