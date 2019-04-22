Supreme Court Skeptical of Argus Leader’s Argument Over Food Stamp Data

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court seems inclined to rule against a South Dakota newspaper seeking data about the government’s food assistance program, previously known as food stamps.

The high court was hearing arguments Monday in a case originally brought by the Argus Leader newspaper. The paper wants to know how much money goes annually to each store that participates in the government’s $65 billion-a-year Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Argus Leader says the data is public and shows citizens how the government is spending their tax money. A supermarket trade association opposing the information’s release argues it’s confidential.

Both conservative and liberal justices suggested skepticism Monday about the newspaper’s arguments about the meaning of the word “confidential.”

The Argus Leader is owned by USA Today publisher Gannett. It’s South Dakota’s largest newspaper.