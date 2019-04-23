85-Year-Old Man Killed in Faulk County Crash

FAULKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Highway Patrol says an elderly driver died when his car collided head-on with an SUV in Faulk County.

The patrol says a Cadillac Seville driven by an 85-year-old man crossed the center line on Highway 212 Sunday near Faulkton and struck a Chevy Traverse. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Faulkton hospital. Three male passengers, 8, 10 and 14, were not injured.