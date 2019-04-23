Councilors Upset with Stehly’s Approach Over Vote on New Internal Audit Manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Drama is boiling over within the Sioux Falls City Council.

Council member Theresa Stehly is accusing her colleague Greg Neitzert of quote “ram-rodding” a vote for a new Internal Audit Manager for the city.

She claims multiple council members are concerned about a potential conflict of interest between the nominee for the job, Shana Nelson, and her husband who is the city’s parking director.

The council is voting on appointing her to the position during a special meeting that’s happening at 5:30 on Tuesday. Four city councilors are pushing back, calling out Stehly’s approach.

The joins statement from councilors Erickson, Kiley, Neitzert, and Selberg accuses Stehly of robo-calling families over the weekend and provoking anger and distrust in the community. They say Nelson’s nomination was the unanimous result of a hiring committee consisting of three council members are a citizen with auditing experience.