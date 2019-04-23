DSU Student Receives $10,000 Grant for Video Game Design

Dakota University junior received a Dreamstarter grant

MADISON, S.D. — A Dakota State University junior has created a more interactive way to learn a new language.

DSU junior Carl Peterson won a $10,000 grant from the non-profit organization Running Strong for American Indian Youth for his project.

He created a game called Tipi-Builder, which teaches people the Native American Lakota language.

The game allows the user to build a Tipi, but you have to read the directions of how to build it in Lakota.

Petersen hopes to use the grant to do more with the game.

“The idea would be to start again from scratch to build a full game,” said Petersen. “So, what I have right now would be what we call a virtual slice. It shows all the features, but they can all be expanded upon.”

Petersen will also use the grant to start his own game design company Great Plains Game Design, and he will travel to Washington D.C. later this month to meet the nine other grant recipients.