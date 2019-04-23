Historic Sioux Falls House Won’t be Demolished

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As the city of Sioux Falls works on a buy-out plan to tear down some of the homes in a floodplain near Minnesota Avenue, it’s been decided that one house will be spared. Supporters say it’s rich with Sioux Falls history.

138 years of history live in the house at 208 West Lotta Street, known as the old historic Lyon House. The house was built by Sioux Falls’ very first mayor Jacob Schaetzel in 1881.

“It was originally built on the site where today the Washington Pavilion stands,” said Kari Kohlhoff, Siouxland Heritage Museums Curator of Collections.

It was then purchased and relocated by W. H. Lyon, the same person the fairgrounds is named after.

“They are the ones that moved the home to its location on South Phillips Avenue,” said Kohlhoff.

Years later the house became the property of the city of Sioux Falls. The city considered demolishing it, but decided to sell it after residents wanted the home to be preserved.

In 1988 Richard Dodge bought it and moved the house to Lotta Street because his family had property there. In all, the house has been relocated twice. The city is considering that as an option again.

“Going into this buyout program we knew that we couldn’t simply demolish that particular house and it has a rich history in our community. So the city is committed to relocating that somewhere in the area when the time is right,” said T.J. Nelson, Chief of Staff, City of Sioux Falls.

However, before officials decide on anything, they say they still need to speak with Dodge. Dodge says he has worked hard on the upkeep of the house and has a lot of memories.

“You know there’s family gatherings. It was a family meeting place, large dining room for family. Usually family all came for the holidays, a lot of people around,”said Dodge.

However, he’s keeping his options open during the buyout.

“I’m open to selling it to them, I’m not against it, but right now it’s home and I haven’t got any more plans,” said Dodge.

Now, he’s waiting to hear from the city. If the house is relocated, Dodge hopes it can be placed in a historic neighborhood in the city.