Lincoln Beats O'Gorman in Boys Tennis

SIOUX FALLS< SD… The Lincoln boys beat O’Gorman 6-3 at McKennan Park Tuesday afternoon. Sam Dobbs rolled in the #1 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Joey Gellerman. The match of the day was in the 2nd singles where Gage Gohl and Wil McDowell had an epic battle. Gohl won the first set 6-2, before McDowell rallied to win 6-4, 12-10 for O’Gorman. But the Knights didn’t have enough firepower, losing to the patriots 6-3.