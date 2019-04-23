Mayor Paul TenHaken Helps Replant City Hall Trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two large ash trees that stood outside of City Hall in Sioux Falls for decades were cut down over fears of the Emerald Ash Borer over the weekend.

In order to bring new life to City Hall, Mayor Paul TenHaken helped plant two new Ginkgo trees on the north lawn Tuesday morning.

The mayor says nearly a quarter of the city’s trees are ash trees and nearly all of them will be removed this spring because of the Emerald Ash Borer.

“As we replant from Emerald Ash Borer, we are not going all in on any one species. We’re really diversifying so that when we have an event like this again, we are not wiping out a quarter of our tree population in the city,” said Mayor TenHaken.

Homeowners interested in re-planting their ash trees can find a list of approved species on the city’s website: siouxfalls.org/recommendedtrees.