Scoreboard Tuesday, April 23rd
USHL (Clark Cup Playoffs)
Game 3 @ Premier Center
Stampede vs. Waterloo
*Series tied 1-1 (Best of 5)
American League
Twins @ Astros
Boys Tennis
Lincoln 6, O’Gorman 3
Men’s Tennis
Northwestern vs. Central
Women’s Golf
Summit League Championship
Final Round @ Sand Creek Station GC (Newton, KS)
904-Denver
931-Oral Roberts
934-SDSU
944-South Dakota
231-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 4th
232-Megan Munneke (USD) 5th
234-Mia Seeman (SDSU) 9th
Men’s Golf
GPAC Qualifier @ Dakota Dunes
After 3 Rounds
873-Morningside
875-Northwestern
928-Dordt (6th)
936-DWU 936 (9th)
207-Caleb Badura (NW) 1st
221-Austin Reitz (NW) 8th
College Baseball
SDSU 11, USF 7 *Falk 3-run HR, Rehwaldt 2 HR’s
Dordt 13, Northwestern 6
College Softball
SDSU 1, Creighton 0 *Conard 5-hitter, Ponce RBI Double
SDSU 8, Creighton 7 (8 innings) Anderson 2-run Double, Janssen 3 RBI’s, Herdliska GW HR
Mount Marty vs. Midland
Concordia 10, Northwestern 2
Northwestern vs. Concordia
Dordt vs. Waldorf