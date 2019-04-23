Scoreboard Tuesday, April 23rd

USHL (Clark Cup Playoffs)

Game 3 @ Premier Center

Stampede vs. Waterloo

*Series tied 1-1 (Best of 5)

American League

Twins @ Astros

Boys Tennis

Lincoln 6, O’Gorman 3

Men’s Tennis

Northwestern vs. Central

Women’s Golf

Summit League Championship

Final Round @ Sand Creek Station GC (Newton, KS)

904-Denver

931-Oral Roberts

934-SDSU

944-South Dakota

231-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 4th

232-Megan Munneke (USD) 5th

234-Mia Seeman (SDSU) 9th

Men’s Golf

GPAC Qualifier @ Dakota Dunes

After 3 Rounds

873-Morningside

875-Northwestern

928-Dordt (6th)

936-DWU 936 (9th)

207-Caleb Badura (NW) 1st

221-Austin Reitz (NW) 8th

College Baseball

SDSU 11, USF 7 *Falk 3-run HR, Rehwaldt 2 HR’s

Dordt 13, Northwestern 6

College Softball

SDSU 1, Creighton 0 *Conard 5-hitter, Ponce RBI Double

SDSU 8, Creighton 7 (8 innings) Anderson 2-run Double, Janssen 3 RBI’s, Herdliska GW HR

Mount Marty vs. Midland

Concordia 10, Northwestern 2

Northwestern vs. Concordia

Dordt vs. Waldorf