SD Highway Patrol, AAA Highlight Consequences of Distracted Driving

MITCHELL, S.D. – South Dakota is one of 47 states that has a law banning texting and driving. With the South Dakota Highway Patrol, AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intoxicated-Don’t Drive Intexticated” campaign informs new drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

“The biggest thing that I want to reiterate to these kids is to focus on driving when they’re on the road not just for their well-being, but for other driver’s well-being as well,” says State Trooper Patrick Bumann.

Anything that takes your eyes off the road like eating, texting, and putting on makeup, is considered distracted driving. This alone is the 3rd leading cause of crash fatalities. The campaign informs new drivers that troopers take this seriously. They will pull over new drivers even if they drive 3 miles over the speed limit in order to break bad driving habits now.

Bumann explains, “I want that habit to end right there and I want it to be done. I don’t want to see them on the side on the road injured or worse as a result of a bad driving habit that I could have prevented or helped prevent.”

Justin Iburg’s life changed in the blink of an eye. Within seconds, he was facing jail time over something that could have been avoided.

“I’d had a bad day. I looked at a text message and ended up taking a man’s life and….had to pay the consequences for that. Now I’m trying to make it better because of what happened,” says Distracted Driving Presenter Justin Iburg.

Since that day, Justin has been presenting his story with AAA to show new drivers that driving and texting isn’t worth risking your life.

Iburg states, “I took a man’s life and I feel like I should be trying now to save lives so that way it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

In South Dakota, getting pulled over for distracted driving is a $100 fine and 2 points on your license. Too many points over a short period of time could cost you your license or permit.