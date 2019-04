Sioux Falls Police Investigating Monday Night Armed Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say the suspect entered a business in the 5000 block of West 12th Street, showed a handgun and demanded cash. Police say the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 6’0″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.