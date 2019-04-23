Stampede Break Game Open in 2nd, Dominate Waterloo 6-2 in Game 3

Sioux Falls, SD—In another intense and chippy game that saw Waterloo rack up 70 penalty minutes, the Sioux Falls Stampede scored four goals in the second period en route to a 6-2 thumping of the Black Hawks in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semi-Final series at the PREMIER Center. The Herd now lead the best-of-five series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Wednesday night in Sioux Falls.

Six different players scored goals while Blake Bride chipped in two assists in the victory. Jaxson Stauber earned his fourth win of the playoffs in goal with 12 saves alone in the first period and 27 on the night.

After a scoreless first period in which the Black Hawks outshot the Stampede 12-3, things heated up in the second. Sioux Falls grabbed the first goal at 9:14 when Jared Westcott picked up a loose puck inside the left circle and wristed it past the stick side of Waterloo goaltender Evan Fear. Just over two minutes later the Herd added to their lead when Matt Kessel sent a perfect pass through the slot to an open Jami Krannila who skated in and wristed the puck right through the five-hole of Fear for a 2-0 lead. Less than two minutes later the Herd made it 3-0 when Brian Chambers sent a pass from the left-wing corner in front of the net to Ryan Sullivan who tipped it past Fear. That would be it for Fear who was replaced by Jared Moe.

That change would ignite the Black Hawks who scored off the next face-off when Kyle Haskins backhanded a shot past the stick side of Stauber to make it a 3-1 game. Sioux Falls responded just over aa minute later when Brendan Olsen tallied his first of the playoffs. Olsen took a pass from Blake Bride up the left-wing boards and brought the puck to the top of the left circle before wristing it perfectly over the shoulder of Jared Moe for a 4-1 advantage. Waterloo would get a goal back at 16:24 when Xander Lamppa scored on a 5-on-3 advantage. The period was filled with penalties as tempers were flaring on both sides. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 13-12 in the period.

The chippiness continued into the third, but the Stampede kept their cool and took a 5-2 lead at 8:58 when Cade Borchardt stole the puck inside the left circle and skated inside the high slot where he wristed the puck over the right shoulder of Moe to bring the PREMIER Center crowd to their feet.

Things got out of control later in the third when Waterloo’s Wyatt Schingoethe received a five-minute major and a 10-minute game misconduct for a cross check to the neck of Max Crozier sending him to the locker room. The Hawks were assessed their second major penalty and game misconduct penalty just over two minutes later when James Marooney was flagged for head contact after taking out Jami Krannila and sending him to the locker room early.

The Herd would end up on a 5-on-3 power play and would convert at 18:13 when Ryan Johnson took the puck in the high slot and backhanded a shot through traffic and into the net for a 6-2 advantage to seal the game three victory for the good guys.

Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 15-5 in the third and 31-29 in the game. The Herd finished the night 2-for-11 on the power play while the Black Hawks were 1-for-8.

The Stampede will try to close out the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night at the PREMIER Center.