Stampede Really Love Playing at Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Game 3 of the Clark Cup Playoff series with Waterloo is Tuesday night at the Premier Center to be followed by game 4 Wednesday night. The Herd split the 2 games in Waterloo so they have a chance to win the best of 5 series with a pair if wins. And they have played extremely well at home all season and feel very comfortable on their home ice.

Scott Owens, Stampede Head Coach:”Yeah that’s interesting. I think it’s just that we are comfortable being at home, we’re comfortable sleeping in our own beds. Coming to the rink we’ve got a certain confidence level. I think our fan base really helps. It’s able to turn some momentum swings and they’ve been supportive all year. And it just happens to be one of those years when it works out the way it does…”

Blake Bride, Stampede Captain:”I mean if you go to any other rink you’ll notice that this place is just massive and the fans here are amazing. Just to be able to play in front of these people here is just all the motivation you need…”