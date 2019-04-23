Storm Reflect on Wild Win Saturday Against Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm rallied to win Saturday night’s game over the Iowa Barnstormers 36-32 with a crazy touchdown catch with just 1 second left on the clock to hand the visitors their first loss of the season and set up a huge game with Arizona Saturday night. Lorenzo Brown scrambled to his right with time running out and threw for Brandon Shepard who couldn’t hang on at the back of the end zone. But Kent Shelby was in the right place at the right time to grad the ball before it hit the turf for the game-winner.

Lorenzo Brown, Storm Quarterback:”We’ll take it. I was just reflecting on that a little while ago on the last few times we’ve played them . It came down to a moment like that in the championship game last year where it was just out of our grasp. This game Saturday night it was right there and it bounced our way and it wasn’t too bad though…”

Kurtiss Riggs, Storm Head Coach:”The only directions to Zo were put it to where only our guys would have a chance at it or throw it out of the back of the end zone. I think that was the intent to give Brandon a chance to go up and get it . Brandon for whatever reason couldn’t hang on to it, brought it down and thankfully Kent Shelby was right there…”

The Storm host Arizona at the Premier Center looking to avenge their only loss of the season.