Xcel Energy Wind Farms to Power South Dakota, Minnesota Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Xcel Energy has finalized projects that will use wind farms to power more than 367,000 homes in South Dakota and Minnesota.

The company plans to install 72 wind turbines in Codington and Grant Counties in northeast South Dakota. The project is expected to power 160,000 homes by 2021.

Another wind farm is in the works near Hendricks in southwest Minnesota. Those plans include nearly 200 wind turbines.

Xcel says these projects are part of the company’s strategy to deliver 85 percent carbon-free electricity in the upper midwest by 2030.