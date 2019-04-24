Augie Softball Sweeps Upper Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Closing out their 2019 regular-season home schedule, the No. 14 Augustana softball team swept Upper Iowa in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings rolled to an 8-0 (6 inn.) shutout win in game one and ended the day with an 8-1 win in game two.

The Vikings have now won 12 straight and move to 44-7 (24-2 NSIC). Upper Iowa falls to 21-20 (13-13 NSIC).

Moments that mattered:

Ashley Mickschl twirled a complete-game one-hitter to pick her 21st win of the year. She is now second in the league in wins (21) and fourth in complete games (17).

Maggie Kadrlik delivered on senior day, which was also her birthday. Kadrlik went 6-7 with five RBI and two home runs in the two games combined.

Maggie Dunnett had a walk-off single for the Vikings in game one. She totaled three hits and four RBI in the two games.

Mary Pardo hit a solo shot in game two and now has 10 home runs on the season.

Amber Elliott moved to 14-3 with a win in game two. She had four strikeouts in five innings.

Game one:

Both sides traded zeros to start the first frame, but the Viking offense went to work in the bottom of the second. After Kara McDougall reached first, Mary Pardo crushed an offering to left center. The ball hit off the top of the fence but bounced in-play. Pardo reached third on a triple and scored McDougall for the first run of the game.

Moving to the third, it was McDougall that would collect the RBI. She hit a sacrifice fly down the left field line, scoring Kadrlik. After three complete innings, it was 2-0

The Vikings broke the game open in the 4th. With two runners on, Maggie Kadrlik blasted a three-run home run over the pine trees in left center. The senior now has 53 RBI and nine home runs, which both rank in the top 10 in the NSIC.

Ashley Mickschl was once again impressive from the circle. The Sophomore allowed just one hit, twirling a complete-game shutout. Mickschl now has 21 wins (21-4), which is second in the NSIC.

Leading 5-0 to start the fifth, the Vikings put the game on the ice in the bottom of the inning. Kendall Cornick started off the scoring with a sac fly, and Shannon Petersen followed with an RBI single. Now leading 7-0, Maggie Dunnett collected the walk-off single with RBI to center field.

Game two:

The Viking bats brought the power in game two, led again by the senior class. In the bottom of the second, Maggie Dunnett sent a three-run home run over the fence in left field. After two complete, Augustana led 3-0.

Amber Elliott took the circle in game two and was solid from the first pitch. The righty racked up four strikeouts in the first three innings and allowed just two hits over five innings of work.

The scoreboard remained quiet in the 4th, but the Vikings would plate two more in the 5th. Maggie Kadrlik first drove in run on an RBI bloop to left center, and then Amanda Dickmeyer collected her 12th RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Olivia Wolters came into the game in the top of the 6th and closed out the final two frames by scatting just a pair of hits.

Augustana added the games final runs in the 6th inning. Shannon Petersen had a sac fly, and both Mary Pardo and Kadrlik had home runs. Kadrlik finished the two games 6-7 with five RBI and two home runs.

The Vikings now hit the road for their final four regular season games of 2019. Augustana first visits Minnesota Crookston for a doubleheader on Friday, Apr. 26 (1 p.m. start), and closes out the weekend at Bemidji State on Saturday, Apr. 27 (12 p.m.) start.