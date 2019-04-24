Cyber Conference for Girls Launches Again in 2019

The unique camp, Rocket Girls, takes South Dakota youth to the heart of the Kennedy Space Center

If your daughter dreams of a career in the tech industry, fighting cyber crime or being at the forefront of development in the digital world, she’s got to check out Rocket Girls. The CybHER Conference out of Dakota State University, now in its second year, offers South Dakota teens one of the most incredible opportunities to learn from some of the best in their industries, and to dream big over the course of a three fully-sponsored event at the Kennedy Space Center. For more on the Camp, click on the interview below.

The application for those interested in attending, can be found here.