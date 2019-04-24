Lake Poinsett Residents Still Recovering From Recent Flooding

HAMLIN COUNTY, S.D. – Lake Poinsett residents are continuing to deal with flooding aftermath.

Over the last two weeks, water in Lake Poinsett has continued to rise. Officials with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen say right now, the water is just inches away from reaching its highest level ever.

With more rain expected this weekend, people in the area are bracing for the potential of even more water.

“Most of the damage is yet to come because the water’s over the roads and filling up. So, we get those terrible winds out here and we get three to four-foot waves that really, they start damaging the decks and parts of the house, and the shoreline,” said Lake Poinsett resident Gary Jordan.

Officials say they don’t expect water levels to recede anytime soon