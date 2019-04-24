Plans for Sioux Falls Community Triage Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The city of Sioux Falls is growing and with that comes growing pains like increased crime. That’s why Mayor Paul TenHaken says it’s time to open a community triage center. The triage center would help address addiction and behavioral health issues in the community. It allows people to get treatment as an alternative to going jail. For example someone arrested for public intoxication could go to the triage center for help instead of being put behind bars.

The mayor wants the center to go in the City Hall Annex Building near the City Center and the downtown library. The center would be voluntary for the people arrested. The mayor sees it having a positive effect on the community.

“Give people the right help that they need and also to ultimately save the city and the county and our healthcare system dollars in having to treat people that maybe aren’t getting the help they should have,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

The mayor says the City Hall Annex building is an ideal location for the triage center. The building used to be the Falls Community Health Clinic, so it’s already set up in a clinical format. Currently, the city’s innovation team is in the Annex Building. They would be moved to the third floor of the City Center, so the annex building could be remodeled. There is not a timeline yet on when this project will be completed.