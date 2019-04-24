Redlin Art Center Unveils Terry Redlin’s Last Piece: After the Storm

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Three years ago on this day, South Dakota lost one of its most famous and beloved artists.

Terry Redlin died on April 24th, 2016. The Watertown native is known for his wildlife and South Dakota theme paintings.

Redlin’s final piece of artwork was unveiled at the Redlin Art Center in Watertown. This is the last piece Redlin worked on before his retirement in 2007, and it’s the first piece he’s ever painted in a rainbow.

Art Center staff say the name he gave it, After the Storm, is a fitting title for his swan song.

“Considering he had a nine-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease, one could kind of say that was a storm in itself. So this painting coming out, called ‘After the Storm’ featuring the beautiful rainbow after a rainstorm is just a very appropriate and fitting finale if you will,” says Redlin Art Center’s Executive Director Julie Ranum.

The Redlin Art Center features 165 of Redlin’s original oil paintings.