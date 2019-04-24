SFPD to Work Closer with Community to Limit Certain Types of Crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Police Department is continuing an initiative to work closely with residents this spring and summer to help prevent and reduce crimes in the community.

Over the next few days, police will have extra officers out patrolling specific communities looking for specific crimes. Police will be working closely with residents to try and prevent smaller crimes before they become bigger crimes. Specifically, police are looking to reduce violent crimes, property crimes, and drug-related crimes.

“Obviously that goal is to make Sioux Falls safer. By working with people we can identify problems where they are at and get drugs off the street, get weapons off the street before they’re used in other crimes,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

In the past, police say they have had success with this type of initiative in recovering stolen handguns and seizing drugs.