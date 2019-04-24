Sioux Falls’ 41st Annual Kingswood Rummage Sale Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It was a nice day for bargain hunters to be out and about in southwest Sioux Falls.

Wednesday marks the start of the 41st annual Kingswood Sale. It’s South Dakota’s largest organized rummage event. Around 350 homes in and around the Kingswood area are taking part in the four-day sale.

Some residents even take time off work to sell items from their garages. Neighbors say while it’s nice to make some extra cash, it’s also a great way to get involved in the community.

“A lot of people love it. I think they shop for their kids and this is a good way to get a good buy and we need to get rid of the stuff so why not give them a good buy on it,” says Donna Arens.

“We meet a lot of people for surrounding towns that come and once you start talking to them and get to know them,” says Darla Pinkelman. ” It’s awesome.”

The sale runs through Saturday. You can find a map of houses taking part in the event on the Kingswood Rummage Sale website here: kingswoodrummage.com