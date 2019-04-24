Stampede Advance to Western Conf. Finals With Another OT Win

Sioux Falls, SD—Brian Chambers goal at 8:25 of overtime lifted the Stampede to a 2-1 victory over the Waterloo Black Hawks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals against Waterloo at the PREMIER Center. The win gave the Stampede the series at three games to one. It was another come-from-behind victory for the Herd who trailed 1-0 with less than six minutes left in regulation, but tied the game and forced overtime. Sioux Falls have now won three of their five postseason games in overtime. Jaxson Stauber was outstanding between the pipes, stopping 29 of 30 shots on the night for his fifth playoff win. With the series win, the Stampede advance to the Western Conference Final where they will face the Anderson Cup champion Tri-City Storm beginning next week. It marks the first time since the 2014-15 season the Herd will pay in the conference final.

After a scoreless first period in which Waterloo outshot the Stampede 10-9, things picked up a little as both teams exchanged power plays. After keeping the Hawks scoreless in their first three power play opportunities, Waterloo broke through on their fourth try. Jacob Bengtsson sent a pass through the slot in front of the net to Kyle Haskins who got a stick on the puck and put it past Stauber for a 1-0 lead for the Black Hawks. Waterloo outshot the Stampede 9-8 in the period and took their one-goal lead into the locker room.

The Stampede started the third period on a 5-on-3, but it was cut short by another penalty of the Herd’s own. Waterloo held on to the one-goal lead for most of the period and the Stampede couldn’t get anything past Evan Fear. Sioux Falls had one last chance late in the period when they were awarded a 5-on-3 advantage for 90 seconds. Sioux Falls finally got on the board at 15:55 when Anthony Romano sent a pass to the left point for Max Crozier who sent a laser of a shot into the upper right-hand corner of the net to tie the game at one. The Herd still had a minute remaining on the power play after the goal, but couldn’t convert and the game would eventually head into overtime. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 9-8 in the third.

In the overtime, Waterloo came out with some aggressive play and put pressure on the Herd, but Jaxson Stauber made big saves to keep the game tied. Sioux Falls would eventually take the game at 8:25 of the extra session when Matt Kessel sent the puck into the deep right corner for Brian Chambers who shot from a tough angle in the corner and somehow managed to get it over the left shoulder of Fear, bouncing off his back and into the net to send the Stampede to the Western Conference Final. It was Chambers first goal of the postseason.

Waterloo outshot the Stampede 3-2 in overtime and 30-28 in the game. The Stampede finished the night 1-for-9 on the power play while Waterloo was 1-for-5.

The Stampede will know await a full schedule, but are tentatively scheduled to play Game 3 at home on Friday, May 3rd at 7:05 PM. A complete schedule will be made available in the next day. Follow sfstampede.com or the Stampede on social media @sfstampede for the latest.