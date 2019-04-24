Stampede Hope to Clinch Wednesday night at Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Stampede were very impressive in Tuesday night’s 6-2 win that gave them a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. And they are hoping for more of the same Wednesday night at the Denny where a win would advance them to the next round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Clay Borchardt, Goal in Tuesday’s Win:”Yeah it’s definitely huge. A wins a win and now we have 2 chances to win but we don’t want to go back to Waterloo, we want to finish it off tomorrow in front of the home crowd so. The whole game we wanted to just stay disciplined against them because we knew they were going to be running around and it was going to be a special teams game. I thought we did really well…”

Brian Chambers, Stampede Center:”We have a few guys that are a little bit banged up, but we’re going to be ready to go. And to be able to clinch at home is something that we’ve always wanted and expect to do here. But we just got to focus up and bare down and just play another game…”