Statewide Tornado Drill Wednesday Morning for South Dakota

A statewide tornado drill will take place across the state of South Dakota Wednesday morning. The drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Dakota. Throughout the week, it’s recommended you sit down with your family and make sure you have a plan and know what to do when severe weather hits.

Starting at 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a test tornado watch, which means you may see a notification on your television screen or receive a message on your mobile device.

At 10:15 a.m., the NWS will issue a test tornado warning. Chances are, you should hear a siren go off in your immediate area, unless you are in a rural setting.

During the test warning, sirens will sound, weather radios will go off, and mobile devices should pop up with notifications if they are set to do so. Keep in mind this is just a test. NO severe weather is expected today!