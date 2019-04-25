Billie Sutton Launches Non-partisan Leadership Institute

SOUTH DAKOTA – Billie Sutton, the 2018 candidate for governor wants to help build the next generation of leaders.

After the election was over he wanted to still make an impact while not being in elected office He’s offering a free, non-partisan leadership institute.

The institute will help provide folks with the tools to have an impact on their community and build a stronger South Dakota. The institute is a year long with two in-person meetings and a digital follow-up. Sutton looks forward to helping teach people and feels it will be beneficial for the state.

“I think we need good leaders that aren’t just focused on one party or the other but are focused on what’s right for people, really it’s people over politics,” says Sutton.

Classes will start small with about 10 to 12 people. Applications are due by May 6th. The first retreat is May 31st through June 2nd.