Escaped State Prison Inmate Arrested in Sioux Falls

Travis Mann (left) & Matthew Weddell (right)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An escaped prison inmate is back in custody Thursday after nearly two weeks on the run.

Matthew Weddell was placed on escape status on April 13th after he failed to report to his community service job site in Yankton. Authorities arrested him in Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Officials believe he escaped with another inmate named Travis Mann, who is still at large. Mann is a white male, about 5’10” and weighs 140 pounds.