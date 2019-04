Local Fighters Excited to Have LFA 64 at Pentagon Friday

Local Fighters Excited to Have LFA 64 at Pentagon Friday

SIOUX FALLS, SD… A pair of local fighters are excited to be part of the card Friday night at LFA 64 at the Sanford Pentagon. Sam Garrett hasn’t yet had that experience and Bryce Logan has. He’s really pumped to see how far the sport has come in a very short time in South Dakota. Both fighters will be on the televised portion of the card. That segment of fight night starts at 8:00.