Patrol Identifies Man Who Died in Collision Near Faulkton

FAULKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a man who died when his car collided head-on with an SUV in Faulk County.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says 85-year-old Tilmer Larson, of Mound City, died in the crash Sunday afternoon. The patrol says he was driving a Cadillac Seville that crossed the center line on Highway 212 Sunday near Faulkton and struck a Chevy Traverse. Larson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Faulkton hospital. Three male passengers, 8, 10 and 14, were not injured.