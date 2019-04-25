Poll: Many Blame Drug Firms for Opioid Crisis

NEW YORK (AP) – A new poll finds that about two-thirds of Americans believe drug companies are to blame for the opioid crisis. But nearly as many hold drug users themselves responsible.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed many people also fault doctors who prescribed opioid pain pills. Many also say government officials haven’t done enough to expand treatment and arrest dealers.

The U.S. is in the midst of the nation’s deadliest drug overdose crisis. More than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2017. Nearly 48,000 involved some type of opioid, a category that includes heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid painkillers.

The AP-NORC poll was conducted this month amid a legal storm: About 2,000 lawsuits have been filed seeking to hold the drug industry responsible for the crisis.