Possible Whooping Cough Exposure at Roosevelt High School

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Families of students at Roosevelt High School, the largest school in the state, received an email Thursday evening from the school district saying that their child has possibly been exposed to whooping cough.

Information is limited. The email tells parents that there’s a possibility their child was exposed to pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Roosevelt High School in the past few weeks.

Experts say whooping cough is highly contagious and school officials say students who have not been vaccinated are the most at risk for getting it. At first, symptoms resemble a common cold, including sneezing, runny nose and a low fever. Symptoms also include bursts of intense coughing or coughing that lasts more than two weeks. The email says that if parents notice these symptoms, they should call their doctor.