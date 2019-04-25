Retail Sales Associate

EarthWise Pet Supply

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Do you love animals? Are you a Hooman that likes other Hoomans? Pawsome! EarthWise Pet Supply is looking for a part-time retail associate. Benefits include a fun atmosphere, flexibility, employee discount and a healthy dose of tail wags! Must be 18 or over and available weekdays, weekends and evenings. Apply today!

Job Requirements:

Must be over 18

Available to work days, evenings and weekends

Able to lift 40 lbs

Professional customer service skills, good with people and pets

15-20 hours per week

Store Hours:

M-F 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Contact Information:

Apply via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/EarthWisePetSiouxFalls/jobs/

Or email resume to:

Siouxfalls@earthwisepet.com

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

