Retail Sales Associate
EarthWise Pet Supply
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Do you love animals? Are you a Hooman that likes other Hoomans? Pawsome! EarthWise Pet Supply is looking for a part-time retail associate. Benefits include a fun atmosphere, flexibility, employee discount and a healthy dose of tail wags! Must be 18 or over and available weekdays, weekends and evenings. Apply today!
Job Requirements:
Must be over 18
Available to work days, evenings and weekends
Able to lift 40 lbs
Professional customer service skills, good with people and pets
15-20 hours per week
Store Hours:
M-F 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sun 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Contact Information:
Apply via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/EarthWisePetSiouxFalls/jobs/
Or email resume to:
Siouxfalls@earthwisepet.com
Link to Job Posting on Company Website:
https://www.facebook.com/pg/EarthWisePetSiouxFalls/jobs/