Roosevelt Gains Split With OG in Baseball

Roosevelt Gains Split With OG in Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Roosevelt Rough Riders gain a split with O’Gorman Thursday night at Harmodon Park by winning the nightcap 6-3. The Knights had won the first game 1-0. A double steal got RHS on the board with Karsten Grove scoring. Joey Ostermyer then had an RBI double to put the Riders ahead and Cole Adam then knocked him in.