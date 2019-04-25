Sioux Falls Man Charged with Aggravated Assault Following Shoplifting Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is behind bars on aggravated assault charges following a shoplifting call.

Police say 39-year-old Ju-ball Rattler was at a residence on South Melrose Place with three women at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Police say an argument between Rattler and a woman led to Rattler pushing her. When another woman tried to break it up, the situation escalated.

“She was stabbed. The girlfriend was stabbed and then another woman tried to leave the residence, she was also stabbed,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

The women were taken to the hospital with stab wounds to the head, neck, and arms with non-life threatening injuries. The women told police they believe Rattler had a small pocket knife.

Rattler was later arrested at around 9 a.m. for shoplifting at the Hy-Vee on East 1oth.