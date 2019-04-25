Stampede Players React to Another OT Win and Series Clincher

Stampede Players React to Another OT Win and Series Clincher

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Stampede have now won 3 overtime playoff games after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Waterloo that clinched the Western Conference semi-finals. With all of that OT experience the Herd knew how to handle the pressure of game 4, knowing that a loss would send them back to Waterloo for the 5th game.

Brian Chambers, Scored GW Goal:”After playing in OT so much you just get used to it. Everyone knows the deal and you try to get pucks deep, work hard, be physical and play our hardest. We got the goal late in the 3rd so we kind of expected to go to overtime but we wanted to get it done quick. We didn’t want to go another 4 overtime game and we got it done pretty quick, so we’re happy about that…”

Max Crozier, Scored Game-Tying Goal:”I’d still say the Sioux City one was the most exciting one but this one getting the series win for sure was big for our team and moving forward to the conference finals …”

Jaxson Stauber, Stampede Goalie-29 Saves:”Oh it’s definitely up there. As we keep going along they’re more important so it’s definitely up there for sure…”

With the win the Herd advance to the Western Conference Finals next week against Tri-City. They will play in Kearney Tuesday and Wednesday, return to the Premier Center Friday and Saturday and the series finale if necessary is the following Tuesday in Nebraska.