Accountant

Nielson Construction

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

We are looking for a skilled Accountant to perform a variety of accounting and financial tasks.

Responsibilities

• Experience in Quickbooks Required

• Accounts Payable & Accounts Receivable

• Update W-9 and certificate of liability insurance for our vendors

• Fact-checking invoices for payment and processing

• Preparing and sorting documents for data entry

• Entering data into database software and checking to ensure the accuracy of the data that has been inputted

• Research, track, and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies

• Performing basic office tasks, including filing, answer emails, responding appropriately to vendor, clients, and internal requests.

• Help ensure Accounting Department runs smoothly and efficiently by being a team player

• Maintains accounting controls by preparing and recommending policies and procedures.

• Complying with all company, local, state, and federal accounting and financials regulations

Job Requirements:

Accounting, Corporate Finance, Reporting Skills, Attention to Detail, Deadline-Oriented, Reporting Research Results, Confidentiality, Time Management, Data Entry Management, BSC in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree. **Must have 3-5 years’ experience with QuickBooks.

Contact Information:

Email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

www.nielsonconstruction.net/careers/