Anderson Talks About Progress that Pipkins Made at USF

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Trey Pipkins of USF is one of three local college standouts that hope to hear there names called during the NFL draft. Jordan Brown and Taryn Christion of SDSU are also very much on the radar of NFL teams. As for Pipkins, he made amazing progress in his time with the Cougars.

Jon Anderson-USF Football Coach:”You’ve got to be able to pass the eye test to be able to get mentioned the way he does. What he’s been able to do with those intangibles and the things he’s been blessed with , he’s continually improved. The time frame we had him he went from an all-conference player to an All-American and from an All-American to an NFL prospect and that’s internal motivation…”