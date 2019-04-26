Langer Says This is His Best Wings Team Yet

ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings have been very good since Scott Langer arrived on the scene 3 years ago as head coach and general manager. But with a 19-game winning streak and plenty of leadership, he feels this team is his best yet as they begin the Central Division final series with Minot.

Scott Langer, Aberdeen Wings Head Coach/GM:”This is the strongest leadership group we’ve had in Aberdeen in the last three years and they’ve done an exceptional job. So I truly believe the culture keeps getting stronger and stronger and this is out of the 3 years I’ve spent in Aberdeen this is the strongest one…”