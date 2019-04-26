Los Angeles Chargers Draft USF Alum Trey Pipkins In Third Round



NASHVILLE, TENN. — Trey Pipkins , a five-time All-American offensive tackle from the University of Sioux Falls, has been selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pipkins becomes the first-ever USF position player and second overall drafted into the NFL. Pipkins was chose with the 27th pick of the third round and 91st selection overall. Brian Hansen, the director of the FCA in South Dakota, was drafted as a punter by the New Orleans Saints in the ninth round of the 1984 draft, which is some 35 years ago.

“We are extraordinarily proud. It is a wonderful night for Trey,” said USF Head Football Coach Jon Anderson . “All of Coo Falls is extremely proud of Trey and the work he has put into achieving this opportunity. While this is just the start, I am hopeful he reflects back on all that he has accomplished along the way,” said Anderson, who coached Pipkins for the past two years when USF was 16-7 overall and made a playoff appearance in NCAA DII in 2017.

“I am really happy for Trey, the ultimate team guy and the epitome of a student-athlete. USf Football also wishes to congratulate his fiancé, Morgan, and his parents, James and Trisha,” added Anderson.

Pipkins became the first-ever USF student-athlete to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pipkins, a three-time All-NSIC selection, is one of five former NCAA DII football student-athletes and the only player from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selected for the NFL Scouting Combine in March in Indianapolis.

Pipkins of Apple Valley, Minn. (Apple Valley HS), was the first player from the NSIC invited to the NFL Combine since Zach Moore of Concordia St. Paul, in 2013. Pipkins, who was a three-time All-NSIC selection and five-time All-American (three postseason, two preseason) at the DII level, received rave reviews when he participated in the 94th annual East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 19 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

One of the nation’s top offensive lineman this season, Pipkins is a USF sports management graduate (2018) and played a key role as USF earned three postseason berths and compiled a 37-11 overall record during his time with the USF program. Pipkins finished third in the balloting for the Upshaw Award (DII Offensive Lineman of the Year), and was earlier named to the D2Football.com (first team), and Associated Press (first team) and the D2CCA (second team) All-American teams.

Selected one of four team captains for USF, Pipkins was named to the D2Football.com and The Podyum preseason All-American teams. In the 2018 season, Pipkins was named first team all-league for the first time on one of the league’s top offensive line units. USF, which ranked fifth in the league in scoring at 33.8 points per game, led the NSIC and ranked fifth in NCAA DII in rushing at 274.2 yards per game. The Cougars, which ranked seventh nationally in yards per play (6.98), led the NSIC in total offense and ranked 14th in NCAA DII with 466.5 yards per game. Pipkins also blocked for Harlon Hill Award finalist Gabriel Watson , who led the nation in rushing yards per game (177.9 yards per game) and rushing touchdowns (26). In 2018, Pipkins graded at 91.7 percent (651 positive reps in 710 plays) with 90.5 knockdowns.

Pipkins, who had 234.5 knockdowns in 43 career starts, allowed just one sack this year and two in his career. A two-time Academic All-NSIC performer, he had a 90 percent grade in 10-of-11 games with a season-high of 96 percent vs Minot State and graded 94.5 percent against Wayne State, 92.4 percent vs No. 1 Minnesota State and 92.1 percent from Winona State, both road games.

