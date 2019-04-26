More Than 1000 Volunteers Sought for 2019 Sanford International

The PGA Tour Champions Event returns to Sioux Falls September 16-22

While spectators have an amazing opportunity to get up close and personal with some of golf’s greatest again this fall at the Sanford International, the volunteer roles available for the 2019 PGA Tour Champions Event offer that much greater a chance.

Registration recently opened for the event. Details can be found here and in the interview below.

The event this year at Minnehaha Country Club is scheduled for September 16th through the 22nd. The event brings the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions to Sioux Falls. With it comes a tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities.

This week was #NationalVolunteerWeek. Thank you to all who made the 2018 Sanford International possible. We simply could not have done it without you!

2019 Volunteer registration is now open! More details ➡ https://t.co/lsr14FtJpm pic.twitter.com/5yhQYfxgiI — SanfordInternational (@SanfordIntl) April 13, 2019

There are many volunteer committees to choose from such as caddies, manual leaderboards, marshals, golf carts, standard bearer, and more. And volunteers wouldn’t walk away empty handed. The opportunity includes

One (1) polo*

One (1) quarter zip*

Choice of hat or visor

Tournament badge

Access to tournament grounds Wednesday-Sunday

Breakfast and/or lunch during your shift

Access to Volunteer Appreciation Party (Date TBA)

Chance to play on Volunteer Play Day (9 OR 18 holes). Volunteers will get the opportunity to play Minnehaha Country Club on a specific day post tournament, first come first serve basis. Date will be announced after the tournament.

Committees are filled on a first come first serve basis. Patrons may register at www.sanfordinternational.com by clicking on the volunteer tab. Volunteers between the ages of 12 – 18 have the option to be a Junior Volunteer.