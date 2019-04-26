Parents Notified of Whooping Cough Exposure at Roosevelt High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- With only about a month of school left, parents received a letter last night saying there was an exposure of whooping cough at Roosevelt High School.

It was first seen in Washington High School back in December, but school officials say it can be seen at all school levels.

“It’s really not dependent on level, it’s so more so on those that aren’t vaccinated, who are most at risk,” said Molly Satter, Sioux Falls School District Heath Services Coordinator.

The disease is one that fluctuates from year to year, but this year is a little unique.

“This year has been a little different in that we have had an increased number of cases in the state, so we have seen an increased number in our school district,” said Satter.

There have been 14 cases in Sioux Falls so far this year, and last year South Dakota had 90 cases of whooping cough, the highest number since 2014.

Here are the symptoms to outlook for:

-Coughing

-Vomiting

-Sudden spasms of intensified cough

-Cough lasting longer than 2 weeks

“It can start out by resembling the common cold,” said Satter. “Just your basic running nose, cough, lower grade fever, things like that. But, overtime that cough progressively gets worse.”

Parents are urged if they believe their child has whooping cough to go to the doctor immediately and get the vaccination.

Whooping cough can be especially dangerous for infants, children and the elderly.

The vaccination is usually given to children under 7, with everyone over 10 getting the booster dose, which can be given at your local clinic.