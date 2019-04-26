Police: National Drug Take-Back Day Bins Available Year-Round

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, but Sioux Falls Police are reminding residents that they can drop off unwanted drugs throughout the year.

Police say they were taking in 6-800 pounds of drugs during each Take-Back Day so they saw the need to make it a year-round thing. They took in 3,000 pounds of unwanted drugs all of last year.

There’s no paperwork or questions asked for anyone who uses the drop off bins in the department’s front lobby.

“Maybe they had an injury or an illness and now they’re better, so now they have these drugs they don’t know what to do with. Sometimes it’s relatives and loved ones that passed and they have medication with them and people aren’t sure what to do with them,” says Officer Sam Clemens.

The dropoff bins help keep drugs out of the wrong hands, out of the landfills and out of the water supply. The police department lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.