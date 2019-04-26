Sioux Falls Police Searching for Driver in Morning Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash that sent two others to the hospital.

Police say at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, a white Ram pickup was heading westbound on West 26th Street near South West Avenue when a black Chevy Avalanche drove northbound through the intersection and collided with the Ram pickup.

The Avalanche struck the driver’s side of the Ram and the driver of the Ram had to be extricated. The driver of the Ram and the passenger of the Avalanche were transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Avalanche fled the scene. Police believe alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.