Sioux Falls Students Pay It Forward with Pies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some students might dream about smashing a pie in the principal’s face. For students at Axtell Park and Joe Foss, that became a reality all for a good cause.

The “Structure teach Program” allows students to raise money for a good cause by filling jars with money. This year’s project is helping the brother of a former student who had open heart surgery. The principals and school resource officers all tied in the fundraising, so they all got pied.

“We have a school with a very high rate of free-reduced lunches. We don’t have a lot of money and kids are giving and our staff gives. It’s unbelievable. They give to the kids, but they really stepped up and gave towards this program,” says Special Ed. Teacher and Structure Teach Coordinator Kevin Steel.

This program teaches students how to care for others and not just think about themselves.

“It’s very important for people because people do take care of each other. Some of their families…..some of them are homeless or some of them don’t have food or water,” says Zack Picchietti of Axtell Park.

Since 2017, the “Structure Teach program” at Axtell Park has raised money for organizations like Feeding South Dakota and veterans.