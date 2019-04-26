Storm Excited to Host Arizona Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, SD…. The Storm have lost only one game all season and have a chance to avenge that Saturday night when the Arizona Rattlers come to town. Arizona won the first matchup 58-40 in the desert. This has become a great rivalry since the Rattlers entered the league. And there’s a great deal of respect the teams have for each other.

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB:”It’s good to be home and have that 9th man atmosphere just like they have when we go to Talking Stick Resort and the good fan base that they have. And we have a good fan base also. The more Storm fans that come out the better and to help us out and see a really good product on the field…”

Kurtiss Riggs, Storm Head Coach:”You know the one thing you find is that it goes levels deeper with both organizations meaning the front office is really good in both organizations . The coaching staff, you can tell they put a ton of time in with film and preparation. So it’s not just go out and beat the other team because you’re better than them. You have to really prepare, your schemes have to be sharp and you’ve got to be playing good football…”