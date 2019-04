Why Warning Signs of Stroke Are Critical to Know

Most often, Dr. Andrew Ridder says those he sees in acute stroke situations, only realize they may be having a stroke because someone else recognized the signs.

The Avera neurologist sat down with KDLT News Today’s Carleen Wild to talk about the most common misconceptions about stroke, what puts us at risk, why getting to the hospital quickly is imperative, and his hopes for anyone who might experience a stroke event.