Wings Fall to Minot in Overtime
ABERDEEN, SD… The Aberdeen Wings lost their home ice advantage Friday night when they lost to the Minot Minotauros 4-3 in OT in their first game of the Central Division Championship series. John Sladic scored a pair of goal for Scott Langer including the tying goal with 5 minutes left. But the game went to the extra session and after a near goal for the Wings, the Tauros went right down ice and Kevin Ness scored the game-winner. The teams play game 2 in the best of 5 series Saturday night also at The Odde. Joe Strada scored the 2nd goal for Aberdeen, giving the Wings a 2-1 lead in the second period.

