Chad Greenway & Mark Ellis Among South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Banquet In Sioux Falls Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It took a year longer than expected after a storm cancelled last year’s festivities, but the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame is finally getting to induct a couple of their all time greats.

Mount Vernon native Chad Greenway and Rapid City native Mark Ellis are among the 16 being inducted into the hall of fame at the convention center as we speak. Greenway spent 11 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, while Ellis spent 13 years in major league baseball.

And both are proud to be home and celebrate the home that helped make it all possible.

Other inductees were Blanche Barnum, Clarke Ekeland, Floyd Farrand, Gus Kolb, O.B. Phillips, Harry Prendergast, Wayne Carney, Barb Felderman, Kim Fordham-Lien, Dale Weber, Jay Hennies, Mandy Koupal, Steve Kueter and Ron Lenz.